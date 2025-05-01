Fair 74°

Wayne Native Is Behind Netflix’s New Comedy With Tina Fey, Steve Carell

Tina Fey and Steve Carell are teaming up again — this time for a Netflix comedy series inspired by a 1981 classic.

(L to R): Colman Domingo as Danny, Tina Fey as Kate, Erika Henningsen as Ginny, Will Forte as Jack, and Steve Carell as Nick in "The Four Seasons."

 Photo Credit: Francisco Roman/Netflix © 2024
Kerri Kennedy-Silver as Anne on "The Four Seasons."

 Photo Credit: JON PACK/Netflix © 2024
Cecilia Levine
The pair star in "The Four Seasons," an eight-episode adaptation of the Alan Alda film by the same name, Netflix’s Tudum reports. The show follows couples navigating friendship and love across the calendar year.

The series was created by Fey along with fellow 30 Rock writers Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield. Wigfield, who grew up in Wayne, NJ, has also worked on "Great News" and "The Mindy Project."

The cast features Marco Calvani, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, and Kerri Kenney-Silver, a Westport, CT native who is best known for her role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel on "Reno 911."

All episodes of The Four Seasons are now streaming on Netflix, according to Tudum.

