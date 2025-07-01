Wayfair's 4th Of July Sale Is On—Save Up To 70% Now

This is one of Wayfair’s most popular annual sales, and it hits just when everyone’s in summer mode. Think of it as a smaller but still mighty version of Way Day, with markdowns that rival the mega April event—minus the chaos of a flash sale.

Right now, you can score deals like these that were available at press time:

Other trending finds include Adirondack chairs, patio umbrellas, and outdoor sets. Even lamps and dining sets are seeing major price cuts.

While Way Day brings the buzz, Wayfair’s July 4th Sale keeps the summer shopping streak going. The best part? You don’t need a code and everything ships straight to your door.

Hot tip: The most-wanted items are already selling fast. If something’s been sitting in your cart, now’s the time to check out—and maybe throw in a few extras while you’re at it. Shop the full sale here.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

