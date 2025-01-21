Partly Cloudy 18°

'Wawa Has Disgusting Pizza:' Portnoy Pitches Ad Idea Outside Gas Station

Following a series of mostly positive pizzeria reviews in Maryland, things took a turn for Dave Portnoy during a visit to Wawa in Anne Arundel County.

Dave Portnoy at Wawa in Glen Burnie.

 Photo Credit: @stoolpresidente
Dave reviews the popular Wawa which now has pizza.

 Photo Credit: One Bite Pizza Reviews
Zak Failla
"One Bite" was pretty much all the Barstool CEO needed before giving Wawa in Glen Burnie a 2.8 out of 10 while musing that he was once considered for an advertising campaign with the company (instead turned to cast members from the "Jersey Shore").

After having to wait until 4 p.m., when Wawa begins serving pizza, much to El Presidente's chagrin, Portnoy had a pitch of his own for a new ad.

"Just going by looks ... Disgusting," he started out before even taking a bite. "I think it's just a gas station with a little food spot in the middle.

"Wawa has disgusting pizza ... That's the tag line. This is disgusting," he said after his first bite. "Wawa has disgusting pizza. Hey, at 4 p.m., Wawa has disgusting pizza."

Portnoy added that even if he had been tabbed for the ad, he wouldn't have done it.

"Wawa ... You know, I've decided I'm glad you didn't use me as an advertiser," he added. "I've got to tell the truth, and unless the ad was 'Wawa has disgusting pizza' ... Terrible." 

