Watch: Travis Kelce Fined $14K For Viral ‘Obscene Gesture’ During Eagles Loss

The NFL fined the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end $14,491 over the weekend for his outburst during the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The incident in question came after a 23-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes when Kelce made what the League deemed "obscene gestures" while facing the opponents' sideline.

Video of the celebration has since gone viral. It can be viewed here. * WARNING * CONTENT MAY BE CONSIDERED INAPPROPRIATE *

There was no flag thrown for taunting, which Kelce was previously flagged for and fined by the NFL during last season's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

In that case, it was a measly $11,255 hit to his wallet.

Kelce is able to appeal the fine if he chooses to do so. The Chiefs went on to lose the game against the Eagles by three points — due in no small part to a Kelce bobble on the goal line that led to an interception — but rebounded on Sunday with an easy 22-9 win over the New York Giants.

The Chiefs now have to turn around and face the high-powered Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at home in Kansas City.

