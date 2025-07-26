Watch: Savannah Bananas Star Face-Plant Mid-Flip On Live TV

That's according to him.

The trick-filled outfielder, 26, who is known for his flipping catches in centerfield, embarrassed himself during a segment on "CNN News Central," where he lost control and dramatically face-planted, leaving his chin and lip bloodied.

Video of the failed flip has since gone viral, and Cruz was able to laugh at himself a day after the appearance on Thursday, July 24.

"I can't not laugh every time," he mused in an Instagram Story the day after accidentally becoming a meme. "For the record, you have my full permission to laugh ... I can't not laugh every time I watch ... The sound is crazy."

That sound would be his face smashing into the studio floor with a dramatic "thud," while his mic pack flew out of his pocket and one of his shoes was sent flying across the room.

Cruz took to Instagram following the flopped flip to give his explanation about what went wrong.

The Bananas star said that he was running on four hours of sleep after spending several days running a baseball camp for hundreds of campers in Houston.

From there, he had time to shower and get on a plane east to New York, where they landed at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Once at the studio, Cruz was approached by producers backstage who asked him if he had any tricks up his sleeve he'd like to do while on the live show — the answer was clear: do a flip.

It was not as clear as Cruz initially thought.

This, despite recently making appearances on ESPN — including catching a football mid-flip during NFL Live.

"This is me. I do flips all the time ... While catching a baseball, mind you. I didn't even have to catch a ball on this flip," Cruz said. "I've done tens of thousands of backflips in my life. I had zero reasons to doubt my ability."

The next thing he knew, Cruz said that he found himself on the floor — battered, but not yet beaten — and was ready to give it another shot — until he saw the blood pouring down his face.

He wound up getting several stitches on his lip and chin.

Cruz said he wasn't physically hurt, though his ego was damaged. He felt worse for the CNN anchors, who were left in a stunned silence for a few seconds before regrouping.

"I feel bad for the news anchors, because they just sat there," he said. "They're not supposed to laugh, but oh my gosh, that's so funny."

