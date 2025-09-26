Watch: NJ Dog Leaves Shelter After Nearly 500 Days Of Waiting

The 63-pound American Bully, described by staff as a “ball of mush,” had been at the Teterboro shelter since May 2024. On Wednesday, Sept. 24, he was adopted into his forever family.

Daily Voice featured Ace in an adoptable dog roundup back in January.

To celebrate, the shelter shared a video on Facebook showing Ace’s big sendoff. Staff rolled out a red carpet as his new family walked him out of the building.

“And we ended the day on the best note of all!” the shelter wrote. “Ace has been adopted!! ❤️🐾🏡🐶 We couldn’t be happier for him and his new family!! #dreamsdocometrue❤️ #adoptdontshop.”

In the video, staff members lined the carpet, clapping with tears in their eyes as Ace’s tail wagged all the way home.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.