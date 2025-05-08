Watch Live As NJ Hotel Is Imploded Saturday Morning: Routes 17, 287 To Close

The multi-story building being demolished is located on private property at the Crossroads/Sheraton site and is not part of a Township-sponsored event, officials said. Scroll down for a link to watch the event live.

Police said the entire area is off-limits to anyone without credentials. That includes:

Route 17

Mountainside Avenue

The Jaguar Land Rover exit

The Ramapo River

Anyone who tries to access the property — by car, ATV, or on foot — will be removed by police or onsite security, according to the release.

Road & Highway Closures Start Early

The following closures will begin before the scheduled 7:30 a.m. implosion and last until the “all-clear” is given:

Stag Hill Road will be closed to all non-residential traffic at Mountainside Ave.

Geiger Road and roads in the West Mahwah/West Ward areas — including First Street, Meadow Avenue, Long Avenue, Johnson Avenue, Catherine Avenue, Brook Street, Strysko Avenue, Sustack Place, and South Street — will be shut down to non-local traffic.

From 5 a.m. onward, New Jersey State Police will patrol Routes 17 and 287, warning drivers not to stop or park near the site. All traffic near the site will be completely halted prior to the implosion, police said.

Can You Watch It?

Yes — but from a distance.

Several areas around town may offer a partial or full view, though residents are reminded not to trespass or park illegally. The Township of Mahwah Facebook page will livestream the implosion for anyone who wants to safely watch from home.

Watch it live here: www.facebook.com/mahwahtownship

The event is being handled by a team that includes:

The New Jersey Department of Labor

An experienced implosion contractor

The developer’s general contractor

The New Jersey State Police

The Mahwah Police Department

Other Township personnel

