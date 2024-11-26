Watch Kelly Clarkson Surprise NJ High School Choir With Special Holiday Invite

Scarlet Sound, the acclaimed a cappella group from Neptune High School, was among 72 choirs that auditioned for the chance to perform at the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

When they appeared on the show, the students and their director, Erin Radvanski, believed they were still in the running as finalists. Little did they know, Clarkson had a big reveal in store.

Live on air, the talk show host delivered the thrilling news: Scarlet Sound had won and would be performing at the annual tree lighting ceremony. The students erupted in cheers, overcome with excitement at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The Neptune students will carry the torch for New Jersey at the event. Last year, Secaucus' High Tech High School choir performed.

Scarlet Sound will take the stage at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, which airs on NBC on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch the heartwarming surprise moment.

