Watch: Car Soars Over 6-Lane Highway After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

Dashcam video captured on a 2012 Honda launch off a service road embankment, rocket through the air, and soar above Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, New York, before slamming down on the opposite side on Wednesday, Sept. 3, the New York Post reported.

Bay Shore firefighters told reporters that a 70-year-old Brentwood, New York, man was behind the wheel when he suffered a seizure.

The Honda tore through a guardrail and missed other drivers by mere feet before coming to rest upside down and wedged between trees. Photos and video from the scene show the crumpled vehicle as first responders worked to secure the crash site, the report said.

The driver was taken to South Shore University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The video of the airborne car has since gone viral. As the car cleared the highway, the dashcam driver could be heard yelling: “What the f–k was that?!”

