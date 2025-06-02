Video: Wanted Man In Stolen Taxi Rams NJ Troopers In Multi-Town Pursuit, Cops Say

Ashton Charles, who struck a Springfield Township officer while he was outside of his vehicle, was operating a stolen Toyota Sienna wanted in a potential strong-arm robbery in New York, when New Jersey State Police troopers responded at approximately 11:24 a.m. Sunday, June 1, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Footage of the incident shared in the comments of a Bridgewater Patch article on Facebook shows that the Toyota Sienna was a New York City taxi.

Springfield Police initiated a pursuit on Route 287 near milepost 30, but the chase was subsequently terminated. At milepost 24.2 in Bedminster Township, troopers found the vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit onto Route 202 southbound in Branchburg Township, which was also terminated. Troopers later reinitiated the pursuit as the vehicle traveled back north on Route 202.

At the intersection of Route 202 and Whiton Road, troopers attempted to conduct a high-risk motor vehicle stop, when Charles struck a troop car while attempting to flee. The pursuit was reinitiated and continued onto Route 22 eastbound, where the vehicle struck multiple troop cars, ultimately disabling the Toyota at milepost 35.5 in Bridgewater Township, Lebron said.

Charles then fled on foot but was quickly apprehended and charged with the following offenses:

Receiving a Stolen Vehicle (3rd Degree)

Criminal Mischief (3rd Degree) – 5 counts

Resisting Arrest / Eluding – Flight to Prevent Arrest (4th Degree)

Resisting Arrest / Eluding – Motor Vehicle, Risk of Death or Injury (2nd Degree)

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement (3rd Degree) – 2 counts

Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement (4th Degree) – 2 counts

Aggravated Assault While Eluding Resulting in Injury (2nd Degree) – 3 counts

Charles was transported to the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing. Two troopers sustained minor injuries as a result of the motor vehicle collisions. The investigation remains active, and no additional information is available at this time.

