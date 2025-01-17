Wanted Man Rams 2 Police Cars In Stolen U-Haul Van In Failed NJ Escape: Cops

Christopher Barnes, 65, of Morristown, faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, which occurred on Friday, Jan. 17, according to Fairfield Police.

The situation unfolded at approximately 7:38 a.m. when Fairfield officers received an alert from their Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) indicating that a stolen U-Haul van had entered town. The van, displaying an Arizona registration, had been reported stolen from Newark on Jan. 14.

At around 8:02 a.m., Corporal Jeffrey Dean located the van parked in the fire lane at the Red Roof Inn. Officers observed the vehicle with its driver’s door open and no one inside. Shortly after, a man exited the hotel and entered the van.

When officers moved in to investigate, Barnes attempted to flee by reversing the van in the parking lot. In the process, he struck two police vehicles before pinning the van against a tree at the rear of the lot. Barnes then tried to escape on foot but was quickly apprehended after a brief chase.

Barnes was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and later charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fraudulent government documents, and parking in a fire lane.

Police said Barnes was also wanted by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, which subsequently took custody of him. His initial court appearance is scheduled for February 27, 2025, at the Essex County Courthouse.

