Wanted: Bon Jovi Fans! Six MSG Shows Announced For 2026

Bon Jovi “Forever Tour” 2026 US Dates (confirmed as of press time):

This run marks Bon Jovi’s first full tour since Jon Bon Jovi’s 2022 vocal-cord surgery and long recovery. After years of waiting, fans finally get the payoff: a full-throttle comeback built on resilience, longevity, and that arena-sized sound that never went out of style.

The “Forever Tour” opens in New York City, where it all begins, before the band heads overseas later in the summer. As of press time, no other U.S. stops have been announced.

A Jersey boy through and through, frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 63, was born in Perth Amboy and raised in Sayreville. The band took shape there in 1983 and has rocked together for more than four decades. Aside from Bon Jovi himself, original members Tico Torres and David Bryan are joined by Phil X and John Shanks on guitar, Hugh McDonald on bass, and Everett Bradley on percussion and backing vocals. With over 130 million albums sold, a Grammy, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2018, Bon Jovi remains one of rock’s most enduring acts.

Expect a setlist stacked with hits: “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “Always,” “It’s My Life,” and of course, “Livin’ on a Prayer,” plus new tracks from "Forever (Legendary Edition)," an October 2025 reimagining and re-release of a June 2024 album. Every show promises that signature mix of grit, heart, and arena-wide sing-along energy only Bon Jovi can deliver.

So if you’ve been “livin’ on a prayer,” this is your moment. Check Vivid Seats for available tickets and get ready to shout every word. When Bon Jovi comes home to New York, it’s more than a concert — it’s the comeback fans have been waiting for.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.