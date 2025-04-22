Want To Be In The 'Hershey' Movie? Casting Call Open For All Ages

The upcoming movie "HERSHEY" — starring Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario — is officially casting background actors of all ages for filming across the Pittsburgh region from May 12 through June 27, producers announced this week.

Set in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the film tells the dramatic rise of Milton Hershey — a man who turned failure into fortune, built an empire on chocolate, and used it to build schools, homes, and hope for generations.

Now, you could help bring that story to life.

What You Need To Know:

No acting experience required.

All ages welcome.

Filming will take place in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas (within 1 hour).

Period-specific roles will reflect turn-of-the-century America.

$225/day for 12-hour guaranteed shoot. Minors will work fewer hours.

A mandatory costume fitting and hair/makeup consult is required before shoot day. Those fittings pay $50 for two hours or less.

Extras will portray townsfolk, factory workers, and community members from Hershey’s era.

Nancy Mosser Casting is handling the casting process. Interested applicants can apply directly through the Pittsburgh Film Office website here:

👉 Click here to apply.

No weekends will be scheduled. Filming will take place on weekdays only.

About The Movie:

Directed by Mark Waters ("Mean Girls"), the film stars Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story") as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus") as his wife Catherine "Kitty" Hershey. It’s being produced by Dandelion Media in partnership with the Hershey Entities and is set for release in 2026, aligning with America’s 250th anniversary.

Chocolate, history, and Hollywood — what more could you ask for? Step into the spotlight this spring and make a little movie magic in Pennsylvania.

