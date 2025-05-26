Fair 53°

SHARE

Major Job Cuts Coming At Walmart: 1,500 Corporate Roles Slashed

Walmart is set to cut about 1,500 corporate jobs across the United States as part of a strategic restructuring effort, according to a new report.

The layoffs will primarily impact teams within global technology operations, US managerial roles in e-commerce fulfillment, and the Walmart Connect division, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The layoffs will primarily impact teams within global technology operations, US managerial roles in e-commerce fulfillment, and the Walmart Connect division, The Wall Street Journal reports.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The move is aimed at reducing expenses and streamlining decision-making processes, The Wall Street Journal says.

The decision, which was announced last week, is not tied to President Donald Trump's tariff policies, a Walmart spokesperson told the outlet.

The layoffs will primarily affect teams within global technology operations, US e-commerce fulfillment, and the Walmart Connect division.

The company's CEO, Doug McMillon, said in an earnings call on Thursday, May 15 that Walmart will increase the prices of many grocery items and general merchandise due to tariffs.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE