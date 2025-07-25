Fair 91°

Vote Now: North Jersey's Top 10 Ice Cream Shops

North Jersey has no shortage of standout ice cream shops — and when we asked Daily Voice Instagram followers to nominate their favorites, the responses poured in by the dozens.

Cones from Ice Cream on Grand in Englewood

 Photo Credit: Justin.Time.To.Dine Instagram
Vinnie and Alyssa Penna at Goffle Creamery in Hawthorne, 2024 Daily Voice Best Ice Cream In North Jersey winners.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vinnie and Alyssa Penna
Cecilia Levine
Poll
Where Is The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey?
Current Results

  • Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne
    0%
  • Van Dyk's, Ridgewood
    12%
  • Cliff's, Ledgewood
    3%
  • Curly's, Riverdale
    6%
  • Applegate Farm, Montclair
    9%
  • Francy's, Bergenfield
    3%
  • Guernsey Crest, Paterson
    0%
  • Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood
    65%
  • Ernie's, Mahwah
    0%
  • Conrad's, Westwood
    3%

We tallied the results and narrowed them down to the 10 most-mentioned local favorites, spanning Bergen, Passaic, Essex, and Morris counties. 

Now it’s time to vote for the shop that deserves the title of Best Ice Cream in North Jersey.

Meet The Finalists:

Conrad's, Westwood

    Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne

    Cliff’s, Ledgewood

    Curly’s, Riverdale

    Ernie’s Ice Cream Stand, Mahwah

    Applegate Farm, Montclair

    Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood

    Van Dyk’s, Ridgewood

    Guernsey Crest, Paterson

    Francy’s, Bergenfield

    Poll closes Aug. 3, at 6:30 a.m. Vote now — and may the best scoop win.

    This poll is for North Jersey only. A separate Jersey Shore edition is coming soon — so stay tuned.

