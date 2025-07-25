Vote Now: North Jersey's Top 10 Ice Cream Shops

Where Is The Best Ice Cream In North Jersey?
Goffle Creamery, Hawthorne
0%
Van Dyk's, Ridgewood
12%
Cliff's, Ledgewood
3%
Curly's, Riverdale
6%
Applegate Farm, Montclair
9%
Francy's, Bergenfield
3%
Guernsey Crest, Paterson
0%
Ice Cream on Grand, Englewood
65%
Ernie's, Mahwah
0%
Conrad's, Westwood
3%
We tallied the results and narrowed them down to the 10 most-mentioned local favorites, spanning Bergen, Passaic, Essex, and Morris counties.
Now it’s time to vote for the shop that deserves the title of Best Ice Cream in North Jersey.
Meet The Finalists:
Poll closes Aug. 3, at 6:30 a.m. Vote now — and may the best scoop win.
This poll is for North Jersey only. A separate Jersey Shore edition is coming soon — so stay tuned.
