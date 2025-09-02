Vogue Taps New US Leader To Succeed Fashion Icon Anna Wintour

Chloe Malle was chosen to lead American Vogue as its new head of editorial content, the magazine announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The 39-year-old has served as editor of Vogue.com since 2023, along with co-hosting the fashion and culture podcast "The Run-Through."

Malle will oversee the editorial and creative direction of the US edition "effective immediately." Her promotion comes more than two months after Wintour revealed that she would step down from the editor-in-chief role she held for 37 years.

Wintour will remain Vogue's global editorial director and Malle will directly report to her.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that," Malle said. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."

Malle will join a global group of 10 editorial heads for the famous fashion magazine brand.

"At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, Vogue must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader," Wintour told staff. "Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue's long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we've never been before."

Malle first joined Vogue in 2011 as social editor, leading coverage of weddings and high society events while also contributing stories on politics, health, beauty, and fashion. From 2016 to 2023, she worked as a contributing editor before taking over Vogue.com, where she doubled direct traffic to the site and grew its reach during major events like the Met Gala.

The daughter of actress Candice Bergen, Malle helped launch initiatives such as the Vogue Vintage Guide and the popular canine feature Dogue.

"I've spent my career at Vogue working in roles across every platform — from print to digital, audio to video, events and social media," Malle said. "I love the title, I love the content we create, and I love the editors who create it. Vogue has already shaped who I am, now I'm excited at the prospect of shaping Vogue."

Malle's writing has also been featured by major outlets like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Architectural Digest.

