Virginia Skating Sisters, Parents Die In DC Air Disaster:

Everly Livingston, 14, and her sister Alydia, 11—known as the "Ice Skating Sisters"—died alongside their parents, Donna and Peter, when an American Airlines flight crashed into an Army helicopter en route to Reagan National Airport.

The family had been returning to the DMV from Kansas after the US Figure Skating Championships.

Just five days before the crash, the sisters shared a photo from Wichita, writing: "We were born ready for this, but is (US Figure Skating) ready for this much Livingston at Nationals?"

Alydia, the youngest skater on the flight, was described as a rising ice dancer with a "vivacious personality and strong desire to improve on the ice—no matter the critique," according to The Skating Lesson on social media.

Her sister, Everly, was quieter but equally fierce in competition, becoming a sectional champion at the intermediate and juvenile levels.

Donna, a Comcast employee, and Peter, a real estate agent, were also remembered fondly.

"(They) were said to be among the most devoted parents - trying to manage raising two skaters and spending numerous nights in hotels while splitting time between New Jersey, Michigan and Virginia in recent months.

"Donna will be remembered for her optimistic nature and Peter will be remembered for being a supportive dad who loved filming his girls anywhere and everywhere."

"Everly you were a friend everyone would wish they could have, you lit up every room you went too without fail, me and everyone (in) Ashburn will always remember you," a friend wrote on Instagram.

"(L)iddy you were one of the funniest kids ever, you were always going around the rink making everyone laugh ... I hope you are happy in heaven and rest in (peace)."

