Virginia Hit-And-Run Suspect Arrested In NJ After Two Shelter-In-Place Orders In PA: Police

Christopher Emil Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 27, was taken into custody by the Kearny Police Department in Kearny, New Jersey, according to the Carroll Township Police Department.

The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest, authorities explained.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was wanted on numerous felony charges, including warrants out of Northampton County, Virginia, for hit-and-run, fleeing and eluding, and 16 misdemeanor reckless driving counts, as well as a felony grand theft charge from Polk County, Florida, involving more than $750,000, police said.

The search began on Monday, Oct. 20, when Carroll Township Police responded to the 500 block of Chestnut Grove Road in Dillsburg after learning Rodriguez-Gonzalez was staying at a home there. A family member allegedly helped him escape through a window and was arrested for Hindering Apprehension, police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, two shelter-in-place orders were issued that evening as multiple police departments, K-9 units, and an aviation team searched for him. Despite the extensive efforts, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was not located that night.

An arrest warrant for Flight to Avoid Apprehension was issued by Magisterial District Judge Jason Loper on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Nearly a week later, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested in New Jersey with the help of federal authorities.

