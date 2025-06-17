Viral Video Shows NJ Judge’s Son, PA ‘Fake Cop’ Suspect, Chasing Protester At Princeton Rally

The incident unfolded at the "No Kings" rally in Princeton on Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m., where McCarty, wearing a MAGA hat and carrying a bullhorn, showed up uninvited and began confronting attendees, according to a video taken by actress and YouTuber Jacqueline Sophia London.

In the now-viral footage, a protester dressed in a Superwoman shirt — described by witnesses as a possible transgender woman — snatches McCarty’s red hat and takes off running. McCarty gives chase but fails to recover the hat, which ends up tossed into the back of a landscaping trailer.

London, who filmed the exchange, said McCarty believed she was flirting with him afterward. “He even checked out my butt on camera,” she wrote in an email to Daily Voice.

McCarty has not publicly commented on the video. He previously told Daily Voice he was a civilian trying to help police when he was charged with impersonating a public servant in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, in February.

He was later hit with a felony gun charge after allegedly firing a weapon at a Lancaster County shooting range, despite being legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a restraining order and out-of-state warrants.

She has filed a request to identify the protester in the Superwoman shirt and plans to conduct a follow-up interview, London said.

Anyone with information on Superwoman can email jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

