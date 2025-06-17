Overcast 62°

Viral Video Shows NJ Judge’s Son, PA ‘Fake Cop’ Suspect, Chasing Protester At Princeton Rally

John Francis McCarty IV — the son of a New Jersey judge and already facing criminal charges in Pennsylvania — is now the center of a viral video viewed over 10 million times online, filmed during a protest in Princeton.

Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice/John McCarthy
 Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township Police Department
 Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice/John McCarthy
 Photo Credit: Quarryville Borough PD
The incident unfolded at the "No Kings" rally in Princeton on Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m., where McCarty, wearing a MAGA hat and carrying a bullhorn, showed up uninvited and began confronting attendees, according to a video taken by actress and YouTuber Jacqueline Sophia London.

In the now-viral footage, a protester dressed in a Superwoman shirt — described by witnesses as a possible transgender woman — snatches McCarty’s red hat and takes off running. McCarty gives chase but fails to recover the hat, which ends up tossed into the back of a landscaping trailer.

London, who filmed the exchange, said McCarty believed she was flirting with him afterward. “He even checked out my butt on camera,” she wrote in an email to Daily Voice.

McCarty has not publicly commented on the video. He previously told Daily Voice he was a civilian trying to help police when he was charged with impersonating a public servant in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, in February.

He was later hit with a felony gun charge after allegedly firing a weapon at a Lancaster County shooting range, despite being legally prohibited from possessing firearms due to a restraining order and out-of-state warrants.

She has filed a request to identify the protester in the Superwoman shirt and plans to conduct a follow-up interview, London said.

Anyone with information on Superwoman can email jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

