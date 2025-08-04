Viral Jet2 Holiday Meme Delights Internet, Turns Into Political Flashpoint

A commercial for British travel company Jet2holidays has emerged as a viral sensation over the summer. The January 2024 advertisement has been used in hundreds of thousands of memes on TikTok and Instagram.

The upbeat commercial is set to the 2015 song "Hold My Hand" by UK pop singer Jess Glynne. A family is seen arriving at an airport for a Jet2 flight and enjoying a vacation at a tropical resort.

The original ad promotes a deal to save 50 British pounds per person on a getaway.

"Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," the female voiceover artist says.

The ad's sound has been used for everything from happy summer moments to a travel nightmare. One TikTok video even showed a man getting arrested on a Jet2 flight.

Zoë Lister, the voice of the commercial, has addressed her newfound fame over one of the top sounds of the summer.

"Chances are if you have a social media account and you live in 2025 on planet Earth, you've heard my voice, but you do not know my face," Lister said in an Instagram video. "And this is my face, and it is set to a permanent state of stupid joy, slight anxiety, and overwhelm, and just like, what the... What's going on?!?"

The ad has even found itself in the middle of political controversies. The Trump administration used the sound in a video on Tuesday, July 29, that showed detained people being forced to board an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flight.

The White House's video was widely criticized as a cruel way to make a joke about President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

"When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶," the White House posted. "Nothing beats it!"

Jet2holidays blasted the White House's use of the company's commercial.

"Our branding has become something of a viral phenomenon this summer and we are pleased to see how many people have used it in good humour," a Jet2 spokesperson told USA Today. "This is not endorsed by us in any way, and we are very disappointed to see our brand being used to promote government policy such as this."

Glynne also opposed having her song used in a video promoting mass deportations.

"I'm devastated to see my song used in this way," she told The Guardian. "Hold My Hand was written about love, support, and standing by someone through everything – it's meant to offer hope and empowerment. Using it to promote something I fundamentally disagree with goes completely against the message of the song."

Trump critics have also used the ad against him.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted a video of Trump tripping up the stairs to Air Force One with the Jet2 sound. The mocking post celebrated the Senate not confirming some of Trump's Cabinet nominees before a recess.

Outside politics, the ad has been incorporated into videos of flooding in the New York City subway, tourists interrupting a couple's proposal, and a person being thrown into the water while tubing. Actor Jeff Goldblum even made the meme his own with a TikTok video, saying that "nothing beats a Jeff2 holiday."

Jet2holidays was founded in 2007 and offers trips to dozens of European beach destinations.

