Videos Show Tornado Confirmed In PA, National Weather Service Says

A tornado touched down near Bangor in Northampton County on Tuesday afternoon, May 6, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed.

Footage captured by a local resident.

 Photo Credit: Kevin Bradham
“We have confirmed a tornado occurred this afternoon near Bangor in Northampton County, PA,” the agency said. “Additional details will follow later this week after a storm damage assessment is completed.”

Multiple videos of the twister surfaced before it was confirmed.

The storm was part of a line of severe thunderstorms that swept across eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey, prompting tornado warnings, hail reports, and 70 MPH wind gusts throughout the region.

No injuries or damage totals have been officially reported yet as officials work to assess the impact.

Stay with Daily Voice for updates as more information is released.

