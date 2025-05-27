Videos: 3 Stabbed, 70+ Arrested Memorial Day Weekend In Seaside Heights, Report Says

Three people were stabbed and 52 adults and 21 juveniles were arrested between 6 a.m. Friday, May 23 and 6 a.m. Monday, May 26, Seaside Heights Detective Steve Korman told NJ.com.

No arrests have been made in the three stabbings, Korman told NJ.com, and the victims did not cooperate with police. The boardwalk was shut down following the third stabbing, Korman said. None of the stabbings were related.

Multiple videos showing fights on the boardwalk and other chaotic incidents have since been shared to social media.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Point Pleasant, praised the work of the Seaside Heights Police Department for cracking down on the unrest.

"There is now a strict curfew in place to deal with the juveniles who have increasingly become more and more emboldened," Kanitra said. "If you go there with bad intentions, you will likely leave in handcuffs."

Korman had not returned multiple inquiries placed by Daily Voice as of press time.

To read the NJ.com story, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.