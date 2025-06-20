Video: Teresa Giudice Shuts Down Live Interview After Anchor Brings Up Tax Fraud Case

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star abruptly ended a live interview with WGN News in Chicago on Friday, June 20, after an anchor brought up her legal past.

Things turned tense when anchor Larry Potash asked, “How is it that a family doesn’t pay their taxes for years?”

Appearing virtually to promote an upcoming event in the area, Giudice seemed caught off guard. “What family are you talking about?” she shot back.

“I’m talking about your family. Isn’t that what the fraud charges were?” Potash replied.

Giudice didn’t waste another second. “Okay, I’m done now,” she said, fumbling to end the call. “Hang up. That’s it.”

Click.

Giudice haters and Potash fans both loved it.

"Larry, you're always doing something," one person commented on Facebook. "Priceless. She's crooked."

"Larry, you rock!" another added. "The WTF look on your face was priceless. Her 5 min of fame are up lol."

Wondering why that question struck a nerve? Here’s a quick refresher:

Giudice served 11 months in federal prison in 2015 for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. Her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was sentenced to 41 months for the same crimes.

More recently, in March, court records obtained by PEOPLE revealed that Giudice and her current husband, Luis Ruelas, were hit with $3 million in tax liens. Giudice reportedly owed $303,889.20, while Ruelas owed $2.6 million. An additional lien for more than $163,500 was issued against Ruelas in December, the outlet reported, citing the New Jersey Courts website.

After Friday's call cut out, Potash looked at his co-host and summed it up himself: “She didn’t like that question.”

