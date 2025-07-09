Video Shows Troopers Carry Woman Out Of Burning NY Apartment Amid Shooting Chaos

The dramatic video, released Wednesday, July 9, by New York State Police, captures troopers charging into smoke-filled buildings and navigating flaming debris after a teenager was shot and a fire broke out during post-fireworks pandemonium near Madison Avenue and Swan Street.

It all unfolded around 10 p.m. Friday July 4, when gunshots rang out near 337 Madison Avenue, just as crowds were dispersing from the city’s Independence Day celebration. At the same time, a fire ignited in a nearby building, threatening lives inside connected row homes.

In the footage, Trooper Thomas Stiehler is seen entering a burning building, helping evacuate frightened residents. When smoke and flames blocked his path, he pivoted to the adjacent rowhouse — where he climbed several floors to rescue an elderly woman, carrying her to safety.

Trooper Zachary Deaprix then joined Stiehler as they re-entered the structure to clear remaining apartments.

Elsewhere, Trooper James McGill battled flames in the unit directly below the fire. His bodycam shows him guiding residents out as embers rained down from windows above.

All of it happened in the shadow of an active shooting scene. A teenage boy had been found nearby with a gunshot wound to the head. Troopers administered emergency aid while firefighters tackled the blaze.

State Police said they released the bodycam footage to showcase the “extraordinary courage and professionalism” of the first responders.

“The actions of these Troopers, and our partners from the Albany Police Department, reflect extraordinary courage and professionalism,” said Superintendent Seven James.

“Our members ran toward gunfire, into burning buildings, and did everything they could to save lives. This is what it means to serve the people of New York.”

The Albany Police Department, Fire Department, and Office of Fire Prevention and Control are continuing to investigate the shooting and the cause of the fire. The teen’s condition was not immediately available.

Watch video of the incident below:

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.