Video Shows Route 17 Procession Escorting Body Of NJ Officer Steven Fernandez Home

The body of Ridgefield Park Police Officer Steven Fernandez was escorted back to New Jersey on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in a major procession along Route 17.

Video captured by Boyd A. Loving shows Ridgefield Park Officer Steve Fernandez's body being escorted home Wednesday, Feb. 4.

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Park PBA/Boyd A. Loving
Ridgefield Park Officer Steve Fernandez.

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Park PBA/Ridgefield Park PD

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Video of the procession was captured at the Route 17 Park & Ride in Ridgewood by Boyd A. Loving. The clip shows dozens of law enforcement vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes.

The procession traveled along Route 17 through New York into New Jersey ending at approximately 4 p.m.

Fernandez, a deeply respected and well-liked officer, died following a snowmobile accident over the weekend in upstate New York. He was airlifted to a hospital in Vermont, where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Services are being handled by the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home in Ridgefield Park, where Fernandez was born and raised. 

The Ridgefield Park Police Department penned a heartwrenching tribute to Fernandez, calling him a "great cop and an even better person," and "as intelligent and knowledgeable as he was caring."

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at St. Francis R.C. Church at 9:30 a.m.

