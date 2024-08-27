FL Man, 75, Pulls Knife On Customer Over Spilled Wine At Fancy NJ Steakhouse: Police (Video)

David Gulley, 75, of Palm Beach Shores, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, the Rumson Police Department said in a news release. The fight happened at Red Horse by David Burke, a restaurant on the corner of Ridge Road and Avenue of Two Rivers.

Police responded to the restaurant at around 8:30 p.m. Officers saw Gulley punch the steakhouse's manager in the side and he was taken into custody.

Investigators said witnesses and cellphone video confirmed Gulley threatened the victim with a large steak knife. He lunged at the victim during an argument about wine spilled on the victim’s wife.

A video shared on Reddit showed the fight. (WARNING: The video contains graphic language.)

"Slow down on the old spirits, people," a man wearing a white shirt said.

"An accident happened," one woman was heard saying after a few seconds of crosstalk.

"An accident is why there’s spilled wine all over her back," the man replied.

After a few more seconds, the attempted knife attack appeared to happen.

"Is that a knife in your hand?" the man in white asked before a man in a long blue shirt appeared to move toward him.

The man in blue was taken to the ground and a woman was heard screaming, "No, David!"

Several employees were then seen breaking up the fight and 911 was called. The victim suffered a cut finger and refused treatment at the scene.

Gulley was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and simple assault. He was released on a summons.

The steakhouse is run by David Burke, a renowned chef and New Jersey native. The restauranteur has won several elite culinary awards and has been a recurring guest on the TV show "Top Chef".

Red Horse also has locations in White Plains, New York, and Bernardsville.

