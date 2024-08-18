Video Shows Officers Tackling Accused Stalker In Stolen Car Outside Teterboro Airport

Footage shared by David Stayback shows officers from multiple police departments with guns drawn surrounding a white Acura SUV at the entrance of Teterboro Airport Thursday morning, Aug. 15 (scroll for video).

Stayback said he was en route to Walmart to get T-shirts ahead of an upcoming family vacation when he noticed Wood-Ridge Officer Cangelosi, also a well-liked and well-known officer in town, with his gun drawn.

Daniel MacTaggart eventually gets out of the SUV that Maywood police say he stole from Park Ave Acura, and huffs away.

He doesn't get far, as officers tackle him to the ground and arrest him.

MacTaggart, of Elmwood Park, had been jailed on Sunday, Aug. 11 on charges of stalking as a repeat offender, driving on a suspended license/registration, and failure to possess driver's insurance card, court records show.

Hours after his release, he walked into the service area of Park Avenue Acura on W. Passaic Street in Maywood around 8;30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, and told employees he was the owner of a car parked out front, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

"He was given the keys and he left with the car as the service manager observed him entering the vehicle, knowing he wasn’t the owner," Kenny said.

The white SUV headed south of Maywood where Hasbrouck Heights police engaged the vehicle. Following a short pursuit and standoff, Wood-Ridge police arrested MacTaggart with the assistance of Hasbrouck Heights and Moonachie police, as seen in Stayback's video.

Kenny says despite MacTaggart's latest arrest, bail reform laws dictated that he would be released from Maywood PD's custody.

"We contacted the court and were able to override that rule," Kenny said, "and he was committed to the Bergen County Jail."

