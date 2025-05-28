Video: 'Screaming Banshee' Predicted Her Own Fate In NJ Arrest Months Before Fatal Crash

Lauren Mullins, 32, of Roselle Park, NJ — whose LinkedIn page shows she works as a law clerk — was charged in March 2025 with operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after police say she struck and killed 73-year-old pedestrian Daniel O’Neil near MIT on March 21.

A newly released video by Transparency Bodycam shows Mullins screaming and yelling at Westfield police during a separate incident in June 2024.

“I don’t care if I spend the rest of my life in prison,” Mullins shouts in the footage.

“That won’t happen," an arresting officer says.

"It will," Mullins snaps back. "I don’t care. I’m so committed to the fact of my innocence, I don’t give a f—.”

The video comes from a June 30, 2024 arrest, in which Westfield officers responded around 8:55 p.m. to a call about a heavily intoxicated and disorderly woman outside Adams Tavern at 115 Elm Street.

Multiple officers encountered Mullins, who “started acting belligerent and ran into the street,” Transparency Bodycam reported. Mullins was placed under arrest and involuntarily transported to RWJ University Hospital in Rahway, strapped to a gurney for her safety. She was later mailed a summons for disorderly conduct.

The June 2024 arrest adds to Mullins’ growing list of offenses, including:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Hoboken – Jan. 31, 2025

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Roselle Park – Jan. 19, 2025

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Roselle Park – Dec. 15, 2024

Disorderly conduct, Garwood – Oct. 24, 2024

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Roselle Park – Jan. 2, 2023

Disorderly conduct, Belmar – July 26, 2022

In previous videos shared by Transparency Bodycam, Mullins is frequently referred to as the “screaming banshee,” a nickname stemming from her behavior during multiple arrest encounters in New Jersey.

The March 2025 crash that killed O’Neil remains an open case.

Click here to watch the newly released footage from Transparency Bodycam.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.