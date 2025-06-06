Video: Police Copter Moves In On 500 Rowdy Teens Swarming Long Island Beach For Senior Skip Day

Videos shared online show a police chopper hovering over a sea of teens gathered on the sand.

According to News 12, more than 500 high school seniors from Queens and Nassau County flooded Jones Beach after leaving school early for the annual event.

But by nightfall, the mood shifted.

Fights broke out, and police were forced to step in.

State park officials told News 12 that the large gathering was linked to a flyer that had been circulating on social media, encouraging students to head to the beach.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any arrests were made.

