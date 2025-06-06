Mostly Cloudy 84°

Video: Police Copter Moves In On 500 Rowdy Teens Swarming Long Island Beach For Senior Skip Day

What started as a senior skip day tradition at Jones Beach quickly spiraled Thursday evening, June 5, as crowds of high school students got out of control, prompting a helicopter response from Nassau County police, News 12 Long Island reports.

A Nassau County police helicopter is seen hovering over Jones Beach where hundreds of roudy high schoolers were causing trouble.

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Videos shared online show a police chopper hovering over a sea of teens gathered on the sand.

According to News 12, more than 500 high school seniors from Queens and Nassau County flooded Jones Beach after leaving school early for the annual event.

But by nightfall, the mood shifted.

Fights broke out, and police were forced to step in.

State park officials told News 12 that the large gathering was linked to a flyer that had been circulating on social media, encouraging students to head to the beach.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any arrests were made.

Click here for more from News 12 Long Island.

