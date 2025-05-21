Video: Man With Scissors Begs Cops To Shoot Him After NJ Crash With Kids In Car, Police Say

The crash happened around 5:26 p.m. on Ridgedale Avenue, Hanover police said. Officers arrived and began tending to one of the vehicles’ occupants when they noticed a man outside his car acting suspiciously, police said.

“When officers began talking to him, he began acting erratically and stated he wanted to die,” the news release reads.

The man, who was holding scissors, refused to comply with officers’ commands and “was asking the officers to shoot him,” according to the department.

Police said they used pepper spray to subdue the man, who was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

A child inside one of the vehicles struck in the crash sustained a moderate injury and was also taken to a hospital, police said. Another child was transported as a precaution. Other passengers were evaluated at the scene but refused medical attention.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged. The gas pumps were not affected, police said.

Footage of the scene shared by Jared Horowytz shows officers tackling and arresting the man.

The crash prompted a large response from police, fire, and EMS. The gas station parking lot was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

