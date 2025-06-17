Video: ICE Arrests NYC Mayoral Hopeful Brad Lander In Clash At Immigration Court

Video from the scene shows Lander confronting federal agents as they attempted to take a man into custody near 26 Federal Plaza. In the footage, Lander is seen clutching the man’s shoulder and repeatedly demanding to see a judicial warrant.

“Do you have a warrant? Let me see the warrant!” Lander shouted at the agents before he was detained.

The tense scene unfolded outside federal immigration court and was later addressed in a post on Lander’s official Facebook page. The post, shared by his wife, said he had been detained by ICE agents while escorting a defendant out of court.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

