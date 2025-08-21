Video: DUI Driver Plows Into Newly-Opened Bergen County Pizzeria, Owners Recount Scary Moment

It was a typical night at Casa D’Amici in North Arlington at 599 Ridge Road, until a car came crashing through the front of the family-owned restaurant at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, according to Nancy Kajo, 20, whose father and uncle own the restaurant.

Mayor Daniel Pronti said. The driver was arrested for DUI.

Kajo said she was inside with her parents, John and Neta, her 14-year-old brother Devin, cousin Roni, and Roni’s nephew Tomi, when it happened.

“Thank God there was a glass divider between the tables and the door, or someone could’ve gotten hurt,” Kajo said.

Surveillance footage captured the very moment the crash happened.

The Kajo family has lived in North Arlington for more than 20 years. They opened Casa D’Amici in December 2024 after completely rebuilding the former deli space.

“We knocked the whole part of the building down and rebuilt,” Kajo said. Her family ran other restaurants in the past, but this was their first business alone.

“Eight months later," she said, "we have to rebuild again."

Despite the damage, the restaurant is still open for takeout and delivery. The community has shown overwhelming support.

“Neighbors came by, customers drove down to see if we needed anything, and other small business owners checked in,” Kajo said. “It was a miracle no one was seriously hurt or killed — no one was walking a dog or waiting at the bus stop. It was crazy.”

The family thanked local police, the fire squad, and Mayor Pronti for their help.

“Without everyone coming to check on us, we wouldn’t be getting through this so smoothly,” Kajo said.

