Victim, 25, Killed By Violent NJ Storm Was Coming Home From Work, Campaign Says

As of Saturday, July 5, more than $4,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe to help send the 25-year-old Plainfield man's body back to his home country of El Salvador and support his grieving family.

Bryan, described as a hard-working young man, was driving home from work around 6:56 p.m. on July 3 when a tree collapsed onto his vehicle, campaign organizer Yoselin Melendez wrote.

“Bryan, only 25 years old, tragically lost his life when a tree fell onto the vehicle he was in while returning home from work.”

His mother, Orbelina Valladares, known on Facebook as Morenita Consentida, is hoping to bring her son’s body home to El Salvador for burial.

Bryan was one of three people killed in Thursday’s storm, which downed more than 80 trees and caused widespread damage across Union and Somerset counties. Rocco Sansone, of North Plainfield, and a 44-year-old Middlesex woman whose name was not released also died.

Plainfield city officials called the deaths “a heartbreaking reminder of the storm’s sudden and devastating power.”

