Utah Gov. Calls Social Media 'Cancer' After Charlie Kirk's Death, Warns Of Political Violence

Cox, speaking to reporters on Friday, Sept. 12, said the videos — dozens of them — that show Kirk's final moments after a rifleman’s bullet struck him are feeding a problem America can’t seem to control.

“If you look at true political assassinations in this country, of someone of this stature, this feels a lot like the late ’60s," he said during a press conference. "And having one so gruesomely displayed on camera in all of our hands and in all of our pockets. We are not wired as human beings, biologically. Historically, we have not evolved in a way that we are capable of processing those types of violent imagery.”

He expanded his remarks, calling social media a "cancer."

“This is not good for us," he added. "It is not good to consume. Social media is a cancer on our society right now, and I would encourage people to log off, turn off, touch grass, hug a family member. Go out and do good in your community. That is happening, and it is happening organically right now.”

Police say Tyler Robinson, 22, a Utah native, shot and killed Kirk at Utah Valley University on Thursday. Robinson etched bizarre and contradictory phrases onto the bullets he loaded into the gun. Much of the language was lost on older generations unfamiliar with the layers of irony and memes common in online culture and far-right message boards, Vanity Fair wrote.

Many of the references seem to be meant for “terminally online” young adults and teens and included language from anime, the furry community, a crude joke — "if you read this you are gay lmao" — and the phrase "Hey fascist! Catch!" paired with a button combination from the video game Helldivers 2. The game itself is a parody of a future fascist empire.

Even though Robinson's motives are murky at best, Kirk's killing will have long-lasting impacts in the real world.

Cox called Kirk's killing a "turning point for our country" and issued a stark warning.

“We can return violence with violence. We can return hate with hate,” Cox said. “And that’s the problem with political violence. It metastasizes because we can always point the finger at the other side. At some point, we have to find an offramp, or it’s going to get much, much worse.”

