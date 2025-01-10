USPS Worker Used Fake NJ Documents In $130K Welfare Fraud Scheme: DA

Angelique White, 32, allegedly received childcare and Medicaid benefits between 2017 and 2021 while omitting her income from the U.S. Postal Service, Northwell Health, and two rental properties she co-owned in Elmont and Freeport, according to Donnelly.

White was arraigned Thursday before Judge Robert Pipia on charges of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Welfare Fraud in the Second Degree, two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, and Insurance Fraud in the Third Degree. She pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted and is due back in court on Jan. 16.

White falsified annual income reports on benefit applications, claiming earnings between $0 and $24,000 while concealing her salaries and rental income, according to prosecutors. Investigators found that she received rent payments ranging from $1,500 to $3,000 monthly and made mortgage payments on her Freeport property.

Her alleged omissions resulted in an overpayment of $39,771 in childcare benefits and $92,730 in Medicaid benefits, officials said.

White is also accused of using a false address in Oswego, New York, to underpay more than $11,000 in car insurance premiums. Prosecutors said she submitted fraudulent documents, including a forged National Grid bill, a fake Verizon account and a falsified paystub in New Jersey to support her claim.

"Public benefit theft compromises our social safety net and puts families truly in need of assistance at risk," DA Donnelly said in a statement.

The case, referred by the Nassau County Department of Social Services, is being prosecuted by the Crimes Against Revenue Unit. White surrendered to authorities on Jan. 9.

The charges against White are accusations, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

