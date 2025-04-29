US Postal Service Price Shift Expected This Summer: Here's What To Know

If approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission, the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp would increase from 73 cents to 78 cents starting Sunday, July 13.

The move is part of a broader 7.4 percent hike in mailing services outlined in filings by the USPS available to view here.

The Postal Service also plans to eliminate marketing mail, commercial, and nonprofit automation basic carrier route categories, citing cost inefficiencies.

Additionally, Bound Printed Matter would be removed from the market-dominant product list.

A new “Heavy Printed Matter” category would be created to accommodate parcels weighing up to 15 pounds.

