US Marshals Arrest Man Wanted In NJ Domestic Violence Spree: Prosecutor

Derek Walker, 34, is facing charges that include aggravated assault and multiple firearms offenses, following a joint investigation by police in Linden, Elizabeth, and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, according to Prosecutor William A. Daniel

The first incident happened on the evening of Friday, May 2, when Linden police responded to reports of “a woman screaming for help on the upper floor of a hotel,” the prosecutor’s office said.

An ensuing investigation identified Derek Walker as the individual who had assaulted and threatened the victim with two firearms and ultimately fled the scene before police arrived, prosecutors said

Two days later, on Sunday, May 4, Elizabeth police were called to Broad Street for a report of shots fired. There, investigating officers found a victim who reported that Walker had fired a weapon at her, the prosecutor’s office said

Walker was arrested on Tuesday, May 6, in Newark by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

The case is being handled by Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Caparruva of the Union County Prosecutor’s Domestic Violence Unit, who confirmed that “investigators... gathered evidence linking Walker to both incidents”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact:

Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jon Klimaszewski at 908-358-7957

Elizabeth Police Detective Gino Quelopana at 908-578-8239

Linden Police Detective Nektarios Philippakos at 908-474-8530

