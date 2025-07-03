Fair 65°

SHARE

US Marshals Capture Paterson Shooting Suspect In Elmwood Park, Prosecutor Says

Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old Paterson man in connection with a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in May, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Moses Taylor

Moses Taylor

 Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Moses Taylor was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 2, in Elmwood Park by the U.S. Marshals Service and New Jersey State Police, Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a release Friday.

Police say Taylor shot a 33-year-old man on Saturday, May 18, around 4 p.m. near Spring Street and Hospital Plaza in Paterson. Officers responded to a report of gunfire and located a crime scene but no victim.

The next day, Paterson Police were called to Hackensack University Medical Center, where the shooting victim was seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound, Valdes said.

Taylor is charged with second-degree aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep Taylor in jail before trial. If convicted, he faces multiple prison sentences ranging from five to ten years, with several charges requiring a mandatory minimum before parole eligibility under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342 or the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE