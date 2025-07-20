US Marshals Arrest Clifton Man In Paterson Shooting For Attempted Murder, Prosecutor Says

Keime Porter, of Paterson, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Saturday, July 19, by the United States Marshals Service, New Jersey State Police, and the Paterson Police Department, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Sunday, July 20.

He was arrested without incident in the area of Gregory Avenue and Burgess Place in Clifton, officials said.

Porter is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, Valdes said.

The shooting happened around 7:46 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, near 12th Avenue and Madison Avenue in Paterson. Police found the victim — a 55-year-old man from Paterson — suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.

Police located a crime scene in the area and launched an investigation that later identified Porter as the shooter, according to officials.

The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at pcponj.opsnetwork.org/tips or by calling the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

