US Issues Travel Warnings For 2 Nations Amid Deadly Border Clashes

A new advisory highlights rising risks in Cambodia and Thailand, tied to an escalating border conflict that has already claimed dozens of lives.

The State Department updated its guidance Friday, raising both nations to Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution overall and issuing a Level 4: Do Not Travel alert for areas within 50 kilometers of the Cambodia–Thailand border.

At least 32 people have been killed in recent clashes, which include reports of artillery and rocket fire between the two countries’ militaries. Tens of thousands have been evacuated from the border regions.

In Cambodia, travelers are urged to remain alert to crime, including frequent phone and bag snatchings in Phnom Penh, as well as the danger of landmines in provinces such as Battambang, Siem Reap, and Pailin.

In Thailand, officials cite insurgent violence in the southern provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, which remain under a state of emergency.

The State Department stresses that travelers should not physically resist robbery attempts, have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government help, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for updates.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions

Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

Level 3: Reconsider Travel

Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.