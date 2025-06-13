Mostly Cloudy 72°

US Issues Do Not Travel Warning 'For Any Reason' To This Country

The United States Department of State has issued a Level 4 travel advisory, the highest severity classification, strongly advising American citizens against all travel to Iraq. 

Photo Credit: State Department
Joe Lombardi
The advisory cites significant safety concerns, including the threats of terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest, which pose serious risks to travelers in the region.

In the warning released on Wednesday, June 11, the State Department emphasized, “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason.”

The warning cites terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the US government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to American citizens in Iraq as the reasons for the warning.

State Department Advisory Levels

To help travelers assess international safety risks, the US government uses the following four-level system:

  • Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions
  • Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution
  • Level 3: Reconsider Travel
  • Level 4: Do Not Travel

You can check the latest updates at travelmaps.state.gov.

