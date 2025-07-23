Fair 83°

Cyber Breach Hits US Nuclear Weapons Agency, Report Says

The agency in charge of the nation’s nuclear arsenal was swept up in a cyberattack targeting Microsoft’s SharePoint software, according to a brand-new report.

 Photo Credit: Pexels/Marta Branco
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

A person familiar with the breach told Bloomberg that the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which designs, maintains, and dismantles the US nuclear weapons stockpile, was among the agencies affected. The Energy Department, which oversees the NNSA, confirmed that multiple systems were impacted but described the effect as limited.

The breach began affecting the Department of Energy on Friday, July 18, an agency spokesman told Bloomberg. 

"A very small number of systems were impacted. All impacted systems are being restored," said the spokesman.

No classified or sensitive material is believed to have been compromised, the person said, noting that other Energy Department divisions were also breached. 

The attack underscores how even highly secured government agencies remain vulnerable to emerging software hacks.

Click here to read the complete Bloomberg report.

