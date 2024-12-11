UPenn Professor's TikTok Celebrating CEO Murder Prompts Apology: 'Inappropriate' (Video)

On Monday, following the arrest of Luigi Mangione (Penn Class of 2020), Julia Alekseyeva — an assistant professor of English and cinema/media studies — posted the clip, saying: "I have never been prouder to be a professor at the University of P3nnsylvania."

The following day, she issued an apology on X:

Alekseyeva's TikTok account appeared to have been removed as of Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Daily Voice has reached out to Penn for comment.

