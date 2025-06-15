Unpredictable Hedge Trimmer Blades Injure 16 People, Forcing Massive Recall

Ryobi issued the recall for more than 113,000 24-inch cordless hedge trimmers sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 12. The recall also impacts about 15,000 of the 40-volt trimmers sold in Canada.

The tool's blade can activate if either the safety or trigger control is pressed alone, instead of requiring both together. The issue can create a serious injury risk and customers should stop using the trimmers immediately.

There have been 27 reports of blades unexpectedly activating, the CPSC said. Sixteen of those led to cuts, including some serious lacerations.

The trimmers were sold for between $90 and $160 from March 2021 to January 2025. They were available at Home Depot stores nationwide, Direct Tools Factory Outlet locations, and on both stores' websites.

TTI Outdoor Power Equipment, based in South Carolina, is offering a free replacement trimmer with no proof of purchase required. A prepaid shipping label will be provided and the company is contacting known buyers directly.

You can learn more about the recall on Ryobi's website or by calling TTI at 800-597-9624.

