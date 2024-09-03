Unlicensed Operator Busted On Stolen Moped In Bergen County, Police Say

Lt. Paul Haggerty saw the gas-powered moped operating without a license plate at Riverside and Post Avenues just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Haggerty followed the moped and stopped it, then asked the operator, identified as Mario Franseca, for his credentials, police said. That's when Franseca told him that he did not have a driver’s license nor did he have any proof of registration or insurance, according to Auteri.

Then, Haggerty learned the moped had been stolen out of New York City, authorities said. Franesca was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and issued traffic summonses. He was released with a court appearance in Bergen County Central Judicial Court in September. The moped was impounded.

