Unlicensed Belleville Man Busted On Stolen Moped In Lyndhurst: Police

Lyndhurst Officer Anthony Morreale was on patrol near Riverside Avenue and Valley Brook Avenue when he saw a moped cruising south on Riverside Avenue without a license plate on Monday, Aug. 26, Lyndhurst Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Morreale proceeded to follow the moped before executing a traffic stop. When Morreale asked for the proper credentials, the operator, identified as Leonardo Herrada Torrecilla, said to him that he did not have a driver’s license nor did he have any proof of registration or insurance, Auteri.

Further investigation found the moped had been stolen out of New York City. Torrecilla was arrested and charged with third-degree Receiving Stolen Property. He was also issued traffic summonses before being released with a court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in September. The moped was impounded.

