UnitedHealth Group Faces Criminal Probe, Report Says

The investigation in connection to its Medicare Advantage business is in addition to other government inquiries into the nation's largest healthcare provider, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report comes just days after Andrew Witty stepped down as CEO for personal reasons amid a sharp decline in the company's stock price. He was replaced by board chair Stephen J. Hemsley.

Hemsley had served as UnitedHealth CEO from 2006 to 2017.

Subsidiary UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a New York City hotel before a shareholder's meeting last December. Maryland native Luigi Mangione, age 27, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with the case.

UnitedHealth said it has not been notified by the DOJ of the criminal investigation, The Journal report, saying it stands “by the integrity of our Medicare Advantage program.”

