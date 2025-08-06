United Passenger Pleads With Feds As Babies Cry On Tarmac At Newark

The tweet advised: “Due to a system outage affecting United Airlines, #EWR is experiencing flight disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.”

One passenger tweeted at USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy pleading for help

We’ve been stuck on the tarmac at EWR for over an hour after landing early, and there are crying babies on board with parents unable to do much to comfort them. To make matters worse, the updates from United’s text messages, the crew announcements on the plane, and what’s being posted on X all contradict each other - nothing matches and it feels like we’re being misled. We can see our gate and ground crew, but are waiting for the all clear to finally move to the gate.

Local travelers were urged to contact United Airlines directly to check if their flights were delayed, canceled, or otherwise affected by the outage.

