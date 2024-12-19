Undercover Sting Exposes Butt Lifts, Treatments Offered In Unlicensed NJ Woman's Home: Cops

Yamile Mattos, 61, of South Plainfield, was charged with unlicensed practice of medicine, possession with intent to distribute prescription legend drugs, and possession of counterfeit or misbranded prescription legend drugs, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Undercover officers posed as clients seeking cosmetic procedures at a Park Avenue home on Tuesday, Dec. 17. During the sting, investigators said Mattos introduced herself as "Adrianna" and offered various cosmetic services, including gluteoplasty and facial wrinkle removal.

Mattos reportedly showed investigators before-and-after photos of purported clients on her cellphone. While inside the home, officers saw boxes labeled "lidocaine" and "dermal fillers."

Following her arrest, police seized syringes, dermal fillers, lidocaine, and other substances, along with tools and devices believed to be used for cosmetic procedures. Officials confirmed Mattos didn't have the necessary medical licenses to perform such services.

Anyone with information about Mattos should call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4268 or the South Plainfield Police Department at 908-226-7664.

