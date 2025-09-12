Undeclared Allergens Found In Mac & Cheese Products

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling eight lots of its Goodles-branded pasta products.

The company said the affected items were sold nationwide between April and August 2025 and may contain undeclared milk or cashews.

The recall covers five lots of “Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals” that may contain milk, as well as three lots of “Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells” that may contain cashews. The affected pasta was packaged in 5.25-ounce and 6-ounce boxes, respectively, with best buy dates in July 2026.

To view lot codes, UPC numbers and products labels, visit the FDA website here.

The issue was identified after consumer complaints, and the company said it has received eight reports of allergic reactions connected to the recalled products.

Six reactions were linked to the truffle-flavored pasta and two to the vegan-labeled product.

Undeclared allergens pose a serious risk for people with sensitivities, and reactions can be life-threatening. While healthy individuals are not likely to be affected, those with milk or cashew allergies should avoid the recalled products.

Gooder Foods said it is notifying distributors, retailers, and consumers who may have received the products.

Anyone who purchased the pasta should not eat it and can return it to the point of purchase for a refund. Customer service is available at 1-888-610-2341, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

The company said the recall was issued in coordination with the FDA, and production of the affected lots has been halted.

